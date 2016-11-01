BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Graham Corp
* Graham Corp qtrly backlog grew to $104 million, from $100 million at end of fiscal 2017 q1
* Graham Corp - orders increased 20% to $24.8 million in q2 compared with prior-year period
* Graham Corp - "weak energy market conditions continued to impact total sales in q2 of fiscal 2017"
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $95 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue is now anticipated to be between $85 and $95 million
* Says company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 to be between $0.5 to $1 million for full year
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $86.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Graham - Restructuring program anticipated to generate about $2.7 million annual cost savings, about $2 million of that expected to be realized during fiscal 2017
* Graham corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $21.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%