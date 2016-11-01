BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Malibu Boats Inc
* Malibu boats, inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 sales $62 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%