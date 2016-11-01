PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Pitney Bowes Inc
* Pitney bowes inc - sees fy revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of a 1 percent decline to 3 percent decline when compared to 2015.
* Pitney bowes inc - sees fy free cash flow to be in range of $400 million to $450 million.
* Pitney bowes inc - for 2016, company expects to be at low-end of its annual guidance range for revenue and adjusted earnings per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pitney bowes announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 revenue $839 million versus i/b/e/s view $851.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.82
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance