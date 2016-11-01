BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Qtrly revenues $15,832 million versus $16,565 million last year
* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $ 193 million versus $ 149 million
* Qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $144 million versus $335 million
* Q3 revenue view $16.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adm reports third quarter earnings of $0.58 per share, $0.59 per share on an adjusted basis
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%