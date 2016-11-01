PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $3.85
* Sees fy organic revenue growth of approximately 4.5 percent
* Q3 revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $9.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fis reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue rose 46.2 percent to $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance