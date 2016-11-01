BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Incyte Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Says has updated its full year 2016 financial guidance
* Sees fy jakafi net product revenues $850-$855 million
* Sees fy research and development expenses $570 million-$580 million
* Incyte reports 2016 third-quarter financial results and updates key clinical programs
* Q3 revenue $269 million versus i/b/e/s view $261.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%