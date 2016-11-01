BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Truecar Inc
* Projects u.s. Revenue from new vehicle sales reached $46 billion for month of October, down 4.2 percent from a year ago.
* Average transaction prices in october 2016 remained nearly flat compared to prior month while showing a gain of 2.5% over prior year.
* Truecar estimates average transaction price for a new light vehicle was $33,544 in october, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.
* October auto sales set to reach $46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%