BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals provides clinical pipeline update and reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue $27.7 million versus $600,000
* Q3 loss per share $0.35
* Q3 revenue view $9.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%