Nov 1 Dhi Group Inc

* DHI Group Inc announces third quarter 2016 results, completion of comprehensive strategic review and intention to explore strategic alternatives

* Q3 loss per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $56.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.6 million

* DHI Group Inc - To engage, with support of board of directors, an investment bank to explore strategic alternatives

* Announced appointment of its new chief financial officer, Luc Grégoire, who joined company on Tuesday

* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY revenues $225.3 - $226 million

* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY revenues $225.3 - $226 million

* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY 2016 diluted loss per share $0.05 - $0.04