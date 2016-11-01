BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Dynex Capital Inc
* Dynex Capital Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP core operating earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dynex Capital Inc - Book value per common share increased to $7.76 at September 30, 2016 from $7.69 at June 30, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $15.1 million versus $20.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%