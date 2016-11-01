Nov 1 Cummins Inc

* Cummins announces third quarter 2016 results

* Cummins inc says full year 2016 ebit expected to be 11.3 percent of sales, compared to prior guidance of 11.6 to 12.2 percent

* Currency negatively impacted revenues in quarter by approximately 2 percent compared to last year, primarily due to a stronger us dollar

* On track to deliver goal of 25% decremental ebit margin for full year 2016

* Q3 revenue $4.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.23 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.72

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down 9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S