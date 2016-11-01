BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 US Auto Parts Network Inc
* US Auto Parts reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales rose 4 percent to $73.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* For FY 2017 expects net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016
* Expects net income to range between $4.8 and $7.8 million for FY 2017
* Expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million for FY 2017
* Qtrly total online orders increased by 12% to 846,000 orders
* Sees FY 2016 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2015, net income to range between $1.7 and $3.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%