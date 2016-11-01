Nov 1 Wajax Corp

* Wajax corp - consolidated backlog at september 30, 2016 of $142.1 million decreased $23.1 million compared to $165.2 million on june 30, 2016

* Wajax corp - now expect approximately $8 million of savings in 2016

* Wajax corp - full $15 million in estimated cost savings expected to be realized in 2017

* Wajax corp - outlook for remainder of 2016 is that market conditions will remain challenging

* Wajax announces 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

* Q3 revenue c$286.6 million versus i/b/e/s view c$291.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S