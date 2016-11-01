PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Twin Disc Inc
* Twin Disc Inc - during fiscal 2017 Q1, recorded restructuring charges of $258,000, related to headcount reductions at of co's foreign operations
* Twin Disc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 sales $35.84 million versus $37.37 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance