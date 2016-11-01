PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Newlink Genetics Corp
* NewLink Genetics Corp says expects to have approximately $132 million in cash and equivalents on December 31, 2016
* NewLink Genetics Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Press release - NewLink Genetics Corp provides operational update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance