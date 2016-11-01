Nov 1 Array BioPharma Inc

* Array BioPharma Inc - Columbus met its primary endpoint in study

* Array BioPharma - reimbursement revenue from Novartis was about $129 million for previous 12 months, of which $31.3 million was recorded over past quarter

* Array BioPharma reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $39.3 million versus Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S view $32.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S