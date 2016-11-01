PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Dineequity Inc
* DineEquity Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Reiterates its financial guidance for fiscal 2016
* Q3 total revenue $156.0 million versus $162.4 million last year
* Q3 revenue view $161.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales were negative 0.1% for Q3 of 2016
* Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 5.2% for Q3 of 2016
* DineEquity says now sees Applebee's 2016 comparable same-restaurant sales to range between -4.0% & -5.0%. versus prior view of between -3.0% & -4.5%
* DineEquity says sees Ihop's 2016 comparable same-restaurant sales to be near low end of guidance range of between positive 0.5% and positive 2.0%
* DineEquity says revised 2016 expectations for franchise segment profit to be between $340 million and $345 million versus prior view of between $342 million and $352 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.33
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance