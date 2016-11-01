PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Ecolab Inc
* Ecolab third quarter reported diluted eps $1.27; adjusted diluted eps $1.28, includes $0.09 (7 percent) currency headwind
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q3 earnings per share $1.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ecolab - Expect foreign currency, impact of Venezuelan devaluation, deconsolidation to have an unfavorable impact of approximately one percentage point on q4 sales
* Ecolab - Expect foreign currency, impact of Venezuelan devaluation, deconsolidation to have about 1 percent point (about $0.02) unfavorable impact on Q4 diluted earnings per share
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance