Nov 1 T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* T. Rowe Price chairman and CIO Brian Rogers to retire in March 2017, will continue on board as non-executive chair

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - Rogers will also step down from his role as CIO, which he has held since 2004

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc says after retirement Brian Rogers will continue on board of directors and serve as non-executive chair