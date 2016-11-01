Nov 1 BNK Petroleum Inc

* BNK Petroleum Inc says David Neuhauser has been appointed as a new director of company

* BNK Petroleum Inc appoints new director and announces credit facility reaffirmation

* Currently has US$20,500,000 outstanding under facility

* BNK Petroleum Inc - Announces that existing lenders have reaffirmed their commitment amount under company's credit facility at us$24.4 million