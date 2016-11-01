PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc
* Felcor reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revPAR decreased 0.7% compared to same period in 2015
* Qtrly same-store revPAR decreased 0.7% compared to same period in 2015
* Sees revPAR for same-store hotels will increase 1.25 percent - 1.5 percent for full year 2016
* Says co expects to invest approximately $15 million in redevelopment projects in 2016
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Felcor lodging trust inc says "during 2016, we plan to invest approximately $60 million in renovations as part of our long-term capital plan"
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.28
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.88 to $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance