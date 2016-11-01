Nov 1 KBR Inc

* KBR awarded significant program management contract change order for UK's ministry of defence, increasing fourth quarter backlog

* KBR inc says change order has a total value for joint venture of approximately $1.4 billion

* Says revenue associated with change order is estimated to be $736 million

* KBR inc says change order will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's government services business segment during Q4 of 2016