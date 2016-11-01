PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 KBR Inc
* KBR awarded significant program management contract change order for UK's ministry of defence, increasing fourth quarter backlog
* KBR inc says change order has a total value for joint venture of approximately $1.4 billion
* Says revenue associated with change order is estimated to be $736 million
* KBR inc says change order will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's government services business segment during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance