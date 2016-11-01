Nov 1 Lazard Ltd

* Lazard board of directors approves share repurchase authorization

* Lazard ltd says its board of directors has authorized additional share repurchases of $236 million,

* Lazard ltd says new repurchase program brings total share repurchase authorization to $400 million

* Lazard ltd says additional share repurchases expires on december 31, 2018