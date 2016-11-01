PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Lazard Ltd
* Lazard board of directors approves share repurchase authorization
* Lazard ltd says its board of directors has authorized additional share repurchases of $236 million,
* Lazard ltd says new repurchase program brings total share repurchase authorization to $400 million
* Lazard ltd says additional share repurchases expires on december 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance