Nov 1 Thestreet Inc

* TheStreet reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $15.2 million

* Q3 adjusted gaap loss per share $0.03

* Bookings totaled $6.0 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of $0.3 million, or 5%, from prior year period

* Says average monthly churn was 4.8% for Q3 of 2016, compared to 4.6% for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: