PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 FCA US LLC
* Fca us llc - oct u.s. Sales of 176,609 units, a 10 percent decrease compared with sales in october 2015
* Fca us llc - retail sales were 135,808 units in october, while fleet sales were 40,801 units
* Fca us reports october 2016 u.s. Sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance