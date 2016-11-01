REFILE-With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
Nov 1 Square Inc :
* Square Inc qtrly GPV rose 39 percent y-o-y
* Square - Transaction Revenue was $388 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 38 pct from the third quarter of 2015
* Square - software and data product revenue was $35 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 140 pct from the third quarter of 2015
* Square Inc qtrly revenue $439 million, up 32 pct yoy
* Square Inc - hardware revenue in the quarter was $8 million, up 94 pct from the third quarter of 2015
* Square Inc- qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Square Inc qtrly adjusted revenue $178 million, up 51% yoy
* Square Inc - in the third quarter of 2016, starbucks transaction revenue was $7 million
* Square Inc sees FY total net revenue $1.695 billion to $1.700 billion
* Square Inc sees FY adjusted revenue $677 million to $680 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $430.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2feGagk] Further company coverage:
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
(Updates prices) By Miguel Gutierrez and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso and stock exchange weakened on Thursday after President Enrique Pena Nieto pulled out of a meeting in Washington with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a deepening spat over a border wall and trade disputes. The peso ended the day down 0.62 percent, having fallen as much as 1.7 percent during the session, while Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index lost 1.38 percent, bu
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comment, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled cash from stock funds and bought government bonds during the latest week, favoring a defensive stance over the risk-trading spectacle that has followed the presidential election, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $5.7 billion in outflows during the week through Jan. 25, wh