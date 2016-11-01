Nov 1 Cai International Inc :

* Cai International Inc reports results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue $78.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: