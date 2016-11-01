BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Nmi Holdings Inc :
* Q3 revenue view $30.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nmi Holdings Inc reports record third quarter net income of $6.2 million
* Q3 revenue $35.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share