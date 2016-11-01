BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp :
* Big 5 Sporting Goods - approved a 20 pct increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from current rate of $0.125 per share to $0.15 per share
* For fiscal 2016 Q4, company expects same store sales to be in positive mid-single-digit range
* Sees Q4 earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.35.
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 sales $279 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.6 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 6.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share