Nov 1 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* Revenues for q3 of fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately flat with q2 levels

* Bookings in q2 were $28.0 million, compared to $30.4 million in prior quarter and $51.5 million last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esi announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.24

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue $29.7 million versus $46.5 million

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.25 to $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: