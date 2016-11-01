BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 1 Tableau Software Inc
* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $200 million of tableau's common stock
* Q3 license revenue grew to $116.7 million, up 7% year over year
* Tableau reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $206.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog