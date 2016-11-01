BRIEF-Belden Inc says to divest mobile machine control solutions business
* Belden Inc - buyer WIKA Group will pay consideration of approximately $39 million for deal
Nov 1 Tessera Technologies Inc :
* Tessera Technologies acquires technology assets from Pelican Imaging Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Belden Inc - buyer WIKA Group will pay consideration of approximately $39 million for deal
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
* National instruments reports q4 2016 revenue of $329 million