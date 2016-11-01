Nov 1 Callidus Software Inc -

* Says for full year of 2017, company expects SAAS revenue to be between $189.0 million and $196.0 million

* Sees 2017 total revenue is expected to be between $240.0 million and $246.0 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $52.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S