* Pioneer Natural Resources reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintaining 2016 capital budget at $2.1 billion

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - in quarter produced 239 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day, up up by 6 mboepd, or 3 pct, compared to Q2 of 2016

* Pioneer Natural Resources - increasing 2016 production growth forecast from 13 pct+ to 14 pct+ to reflect improving Spraberry/Wolfcamp well productivity

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - increasing 2017 derivatives coverage to 75 pct for oil and 55 pct for gas

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - expect to spend within cash flow in 2018, assuming an oil price of approximately $55 per barrel

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - "are on trajectory to deliver compound annual production,cash flow growth through 2020 of about 15 pct and 25 pct, respectively"