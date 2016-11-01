BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Nov 1 Century Communities Inc
* Century Communities expands Southeast presence through strategic acquisition
* Acquired ownership of 50 pct of Wade Jurney Homes Inc and Wade Jurney Of Florida Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial Corporation