* Freshpet Inc sees FY net sales of over $133 million, an increase of approximately 14 pct, compared to prior guidance of $137 million

* Freshpet Inc sees full year adjusted EBITDA of over $17.5 million, an increase of approximately 58 pct, compared to prior guidance of $18.5 million

* Freshpet, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $34.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.6 million