Nov 1 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* "We expect to file inds for two immuno-oncology programs in late 2016 though first half of 2017"

* Revenues for three months ended September 30, 2016 were $5.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.77

