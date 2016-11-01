Nov 1 Prothena Corporation Plc :

* Prothena reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides research and development update

* Q3 loss per share $1.26

* Q3 revenue $300,000 versus I/B/E/S view $319,000

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S