* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - as of September 30, 2016, we had $2.3 billion of funded backlog compared to $2.4 billion as of November 30, 2015

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc- qtrly total contract backlog at end of Sept 30, $3.8 billion versus $4.1 billion, a year ago

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 sales $463.8 million versus $441 million