BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 Faro Technologies Inc
* Faro Technologies - "Year-to-date net income may continue to be negatively impacted by reorganization initiatives "
* Faro reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $79.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016