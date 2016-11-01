Nov 1 Huron Consulting Group Inc

* Huron Consulting Group Inc- Company updates guidance for full year 2016 revenues before reimbursable expenses to a range of $730.0 million to $740.0 million

* Huron Consulting Group announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $183.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92