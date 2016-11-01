BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 Huron Consulting Group Inc
* Huron Consulting Group Inc- Company updates guidance for full year 2016 revenues before reimbursable expenses to a range of $730.0 million to $740.0 million
* Huron Consulting Group announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $183.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016