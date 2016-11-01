REFILE-With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
Nov 1 Matador Resources Co
* Matador Resources -Qtrly record average daily total production of about 29,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 5% sequentially
* Matador Resources Co qtrly record average daily oil production of approximately 15,000 barrels of oil per day, an increase of 11% sequentially
* Matador Resources Co says total natural gas production guidance increased from 28.0 to 29.0 billion cubic feet to 29.5 to 30.5 billion cubic feet for 2016
* Matador Resources Co says for 2016 total oil equivalent production guidance increased from 9.6 to 9.9 million boe to 9.8 to 10.2 million BOE
* Matador Resources Co says expected capital expenditures were adjusted from $325 million to between $425 and $450 million for 2016
* Matador Resources Company reports third quarter 2016 results and provides operational update
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
(Updates prices) By Miguel Gutierrez and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso and stock exchange weakened on Thursday after President Enrique Pena Nieto pulled out of a meeting in Washington with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a deepening spat over a border wall and trade disputes. The peso ended the day down 0.62 percent, having fallen as much as 1.7 percent during the session, while Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index lost 1.38 percent, bu
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comment, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled cash from stock funds and bought government bonds during the latest week, favoring a defensive stance over the risk-trading spectacle that has followed the presidential election, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $5.7 billion in outflows during the week through Jan. 25, wh