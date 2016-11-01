Nov 1 Devon Energy Corp -

* Expected cost savings to reach $1 billion in 2016

* Lowering its full-year 2016 LOE outlook by $55 million to a midpoint of $1.6 billion

* Targeting to have approximately 50 percent of its estimated revenues protected in 2017

* Core earnings calculation in Q3 was negatively impacted by an $85 million, non-cash tax charge

* Devon energy corp total production averaged 577,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in Q3 of 2016

* In Q4, expects to increase its rig activity in U.S. from five operated rigs running in Q3 to as many as 10 operated rigs by year end

* Increased rig activity expected to result in approximately $400 million to $425 million of E&P capital expenditures in Q4

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly total revenues and other income $4,233 million versus $3,601 million

* Devon Energy reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.89

* Q3 earnings per share $1.89

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S