Nov 1 Aqua America Inc

* 2016 earnings guidance of $1.30 to $1.35 per share reaffirmed

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $835.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aqua America reports financial results for third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $226.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.30 to $1.35