BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 Aqua America Inc :
* 2016 earnings guidance of $1.30 to $1.35 per share reaffirmed
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $835.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aqua America reports financial results for third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 revenue $226.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.30 to $1.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016