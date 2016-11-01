Nov 1 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd

* Renaissancere reports net income of $146.8 million for the third quarter of 2016 or $3.56 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $87.0 million or $2.09 per diluted common share

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.09

* Q3 earnings per share $3.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renaissancere Holdings - book value per common share increased $3.40, or 3.3 pct, in Q3 of 2016 to $107.10

* Says gross premiums written of $430.2 million increased $60.6 million, or 16.4 pct, in Q3 of 2016, compared to Q3 of 2015