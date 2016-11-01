BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Potbelly Corp
* Potbelly Corporation reports results for third fiscal quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.4 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.6 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Potbelly Corp sees 2016 company-operated comparable store sales growth of approximately 1 pct to 2 pct
* Potbelly - 50 - 60 total new shop openings, including 40 - 45 company-operated shop openings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: