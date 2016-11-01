BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Telenav Inc
* Telenav reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $42.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $42 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 loss per share $0.23 to $0.26
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $46 million to $49 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $46.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: