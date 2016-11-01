Nov 1 Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Maxwell reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $24 million to $27 million

* Q3 revenue $25.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maxwell Technologies Inc says gross margin for Q4 of 2016 is expected to be in range of 26.5 pct to 29.5 pct