Nov 1 WCI Communities Inc

* WCI communities announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $186.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly homebuilding revenues of $156.6 million, up 30.0 pct

* Qtrly deliveries of 345, up 33.7 pct

* Qtrly backlog contract value of $246.7 million, down 17.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: