BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus Health reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $85.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $90 million
* Adeptus Health Inc says entered into further amendments under its senior secured credit facility to add $25.0 million of additional availability
* Adeptus Health Inc says to reduce adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 from $110.0 million to $115.0 million to $70.0 million to $80.0 million
* Adeptus Health Inc says "looking ahead, we have engaged Goldman Sachs to explore various financing alternatives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: