Nov 1 Adeptus Health Inc

* Adeptus Health reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $85.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $90 million

* Adeptus Health Inc says entered into further amendments under its senior secured credit facility to add $25.0 million of additional availability

* Adeptus Health Inc says to reduce adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 from $110.0 million to $115.0 million to $70.0 million to $80.0 million

* Adeptus Health Inc says "looking ahead, we have engaged Goldman Sachs to explore various financing alternatives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: